One can accuse Carlos Ghosn of many things, but not knowing how to run a car company isn’t one of them.

Not only did he accomplish the almost impossible task of turning Nissan’s fortunes around, but he also managed to make the Renault-Nissan Alliance work and even attract Mitsubishi under its orbit. He also pushed for a closer integration of Renault and Nissan and many believe that’s what ultimately led to his downfall.