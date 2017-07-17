Cash Strapped Faraday Future Steals The Head Of The i Project From BMW To Lead FF 91 From Oblivion

Faraday Future, the electric car startup backed by an under-siege Chinese entrepreneur, has made another high-profile hire at a time of desperate need for stability. Ulrich Kranz, the head of BMW’s Project i electric vehicle team, has joined Faraday after a more than 30-year career at the German luxury giant. As chief technology officer, he’ll be tasked with turning the 1,050-horsepower FF 91 from concept to reality amid a cash crunch and concerns about the shaky finances of a top investor, LeEco founder Jia Yueting.



