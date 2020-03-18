Celebrity Classics: Kid Rock Has WHAT In His Car Collection?

It takes a special talent to combine country, hip-hop, and rock and make it sound good. It requires a special artist to make a hit out of it. This is what Kid Rock has been doing. He makes unique music and collects unique vehicles.

Considering that he has dozens of hits and he's starred in movies, it's no wonder that he's been able to afford awesome bikes and cars. Many celebrities collect amazing machines, and Kid Rock is definitely amongst them. However, in his true fashion, the artist mixes everything up and doesn't collect vehicles in a traditional way.