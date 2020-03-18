Celebrity Classics: Kid Rock Has WHAT In His Car Collection?

Agent009 submitted on 3/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:37:45 PM

0 user comments | Views : 290 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It takes a special talent to combine country, hip-hop, and rock and make it sound good.

It requires a special artist to make a hit out of it. This is what Kid Rock has been doing. He makes unique music and collects unique vehicles.

Considering that he has dozens of hits and he's starred in movies, it's no wonder that he's been able to afford awesome bikes and cars. Many celebrities collect amazing machines, and Kid Rock is definitely amongst them. However, in his true fashion, the artist mixes everything up and doesn't collect vehicles in a traditional way.



Read Article


Celebrity Classics: Kid Rock Has WHAT In His Car Collection?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]