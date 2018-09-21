Celica Or MR2? Which Nameplate Should Toyota Revive As A Supra Sibling?

Rumors continue to circle about Toyota adding another dedicated sports car to its range, and the new vehicle could potentially revive classic models like the Celica or MR2 (speculatively rendered above).

"We want to have Celica back, we want to have the MR2 back," Masayuki Kai, the Supra's Assistant Chief Engineer, told Road & Track. "Now that we've brought Supra back, what will come next depends on the market needs."

According to Kai, the new Celica might be an all-wheel-drive coupe, which would reference previous AWD variants like the All-Trac and GT-Four. However, the first two generations of the Supra were variants of the Celica, so if Toyota wanted to maintain a link to the past, we think the company should use the platform to create a less expensive, more basic machine.