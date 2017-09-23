Chalk Another WINNER Up For Honda As 2018 Odyssey Earns Another IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Accolade

. ..The 2018 Honda Odyssey has earned the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ award, which is given out to vehicles that perform well in every crash test, as well as evaluations of its front crash protection systems and headlights. It joins the Chrysler Pacifica in this honor -- the only other minivan on the list, the 2017 Kia Sedona, fell short and only earned Top Safety Pick.



Honda's Odyssey earned the best score -- Good -- in both the small and moderate overlap crash tests, as well as tests of its side and roof strengths. With the optional Collision Mitigation Braking System (a fancy way of saying automatic emergency braking), the Odyssey earned a crash-prevention rating of Superior, the highest rating possible...



