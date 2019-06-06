Chalk One Up For Tracy Morgan — Comedian Gets SOME Good News After Bugatti Gets Sideswiped

. ..Just Tracy's luck ... an NYPD traffic agent happened to be on the corner of 42nd Street and 10th Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the costly fender bender went down. Law enforcement sources tell us the traffic agent witnessed Tracy cruising westbound on 42nd Street and preparing to make a legal turn onto 10th Ave. when the Honda collided with him.



We're told, to the traffic agent's eyes ... the Honda did NOT have the right of way. The driver of that vehicle is a woman named Joycelyn Madulid. She told the NY Post she had no clue she'd hit a celebrity -- "The people were taking pictures of him and the car. I asked the traffic officer, why people taking pictures and he said, 'You don't watch TV? That's a famous guy...'"



Read Article