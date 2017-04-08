Chevrolet Bolt VS Telsa Model S 75D - You Aren't Going To Believe Which Gets More Range

Without further beating around the bush, the Bolt outperformed the least expensive Model S with all-wheel-drive by 15 miles. Consumer Reports ran the two electric vehicles on the publication’s standard highway route at a steady 65 mph, with the air conditioning turned off for a more consistent result. The Model S ran out of juice after a fairly respectable 235 miles, which is 24 miles less than the EPA-estimated range advertised by Tesla for the 75D.



In the General Motors corner, the compact-sized Bolt covered 250 miles before it needed a recharge. That’s not only better than the full-sized Model S with 75 kWh and Dual Motor, but better than the EPA estimate of 238 miles. To the Tesla’s defense, the Bolt is smaller, lighter, and the single electric motor is tasked with driving only the front wheels. It’s worth noting the Chevy happens to be cheaper than the Tesla, with Consumer Reports’ nicely-specced car coming at $43,155.



