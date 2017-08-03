Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept Produces 446 HP

The Chevrolet Camaro Track Concept has been designed specifically for high-performance cars enthusiasts and for those who would want to take a fast sports coupe and drive it on public roads. The Track Concept is going to turn a lot of head in Geneva, that is for sure.



It is equipped with official Chevrolet performance parts that are available in the US only, but some of these components will be offered in Europe in the upcoming years. Under its hood lies a 6.2-liter V8 naturally aspirated powerplant that delivers 446 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque and it is combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There are paddle shifters as well, and Chevy wants to keep the performance numbers a secret.



