Chevrolet Colorado Side Curtain Aitbags Seem To Have An Issue With Off Roading

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is supposed to be a rough-and-tumble, body-on-frame, solid rear axle-having pickup that can handle off-road trails with ease. And yet, a number of trucks’ airbags are deploying on mild off-road trails, leaving owners with major hassles. Here’s what’s going on.

Back in May, a reader sent Jalopnik a tip about Chevrolet Colorado airbags deploying off-road. “As a ZR2 owner myself, I am very concerned about taking my truck off pavement now,” he told us after reading various complaints on owner forums. I started looking into it.