For a short, short while, the base Chevrolet Colorado was the cheapest new truck out there. It claimed that title when Nissan killed off the four-cylinder variant of its Frontier, and the Chevy stood as the only new pickup under $24,000...for one month. Now, however, the lowliest Colorado has been axed, meaning its starting price for the 2021 model year has lept to $26,395 after delivery.



