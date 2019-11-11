Chevrolet Morphs The Bolt Into A Crossover But It Isn't Heading Stateside

There’s a new GM electric vehicle that graciously isn’t some horrible marketing rip-off of an iconic muscle car.

It’s the new Chevrolet Menlo, a compact electric crossover perfect for the U.S. market that will only be sold in China for no good reason.

Chevy claims the Menlo has a range of 255 miles on the outdated NEDC testing cycle, which would likely leave it closer to a much more reasonable near-200-mile range based on European WLTP or American EPA standards, which is still fine for a cheap compact EV.



