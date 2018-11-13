Chevrolet Prices The 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison At Just Under $50,000

Chevrolet and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) have announced pricing for the 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison performance pickup truck.

The most off-road-oriented midsize truck Chevrolet has ever sold will start at $48,045 for the extended cab V6 model and $49,645 for the crew cab version. Both prices include the $995 destination charge.

The starting price accounts for a significant $5,750 increase over the standard Colorado ZR2, but Chevrolet says the price tag reflects the additional off-road hardware the Bison brings.