Chevrolet Prices The 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison At Just Under $50,000

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:56:35 AM

0 user comments | Views : 282 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Chevrolet and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) have announced pricing for the 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison performance pickup truck.

The most off-road-oriented midsize truck Chevrolet has ever sold will start at $48,045 for the extended cab V6 model and $49,645 for the crew cab version. Both prices include the $995 destination charge.

The starting price accounts for a significant $5,750 increase over the standard Colorado ZR2, but Chevrolet says the price tag reflects the additional off-road hardware the Bison brings.



Read Article


Chevrolet Prices The 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison At Just Under $50,000

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]