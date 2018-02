The upcoming mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette may be the talk of the supercar world right now but, the C7 model is still a serious performer. With that in mind, Chevrolet is now offering the C7 with a range of discounts, making it all the more enticing.

Cars Direct notes that various Chevy dealerships have new 2017, 2018, and 2019 C7 Corvettes looking for homes. In a bid to shift unwanted 2017 and 2018 models, the two are eligible for Flex Cash.