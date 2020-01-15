Chevrolet Throws In $10,000 In Leasing Incentives For California Bolt EV Buyers

According to a recent report by CarsDirect, GM sent a bulletin to Bay Area dealers stating that the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is eligible for more than $10,000 in leasing incentives. This pushes the car's lease price to less than $200 per month in select locations. Each month, automotive manufacturers dish out a new set of incentives for dealerships. While the promotions change and the deals may look different, they're often very similar. However, occasionally you'll see deep discounts and ridiculously low lease prices. It's important to keep in mind that there are many factors involved and deals aren't available in all locations.



