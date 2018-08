General Motors is expected to lose the $7500 electric vehicle tax credit in the near future; more specifically, in the first quarter of 2019.

According to Edmunds, the automaker has sold approximately 186,670 examples of the Chevrolet Bolt, Spark, Chevrolet Volt, and Cadillac CT6 plug-in hybrid. As soon as this figure exceeds 200,000, the tax credit will no longer be available.