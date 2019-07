We’re only a few days away from Chevrolet unveiling the all-new 2020 mid-engine Corvette, an event that you’ll be able to follow online via livestream.

Proceedings will kick off on July 18 at 7:30 pm PDT / 10:30 pm EDT, and you can get in on the action using this link. Until then, the automaker is apparently calling for all hands to be on deck, as no fewer than six Corvette C8 prototypes were spotted recently departing their testing grounds at the Nurburgring.