Chevrolet may be cooking a cheaper V8 Camaro

In a recent interview with GM’s Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, we learned that the automaker is currently developing a more affordable version of the Chevrolet Camaro with a V8 engine. It was also hinted that it won’t be the only variant that will get special attention.



Todd Christensen of Chevrolet said to GM Authority that they are trying to come up with a lower end version of the said vehicle. By doing so, they have to think of ways to repackage and reprice the Camaro. Right now, Christensen says that they are exploring different options for this, and they also noted that the V8 engine seems to have a higher demand than what they have expected.



