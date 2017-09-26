Chevy Bolt Self Driving Protoypes Experiencing Same Google Like Crashes

Let me preface this by highlighting the fact that there’s currently no fully self-driving car on the roads and the prototypes currently in test programs are far from perfect and therefore don’t represent the potential of a true level 5 autonomous driving system.



Now with this out of the way, it seems like people just can’t stop crashing into GM’s ‘self-driving’ Bolt EV prototypes.

California’s DMV keeps track of the companies testing autonomous vehicles in the state. It issues permits for the prototypes and it requires to submit reports on the test programs, as well as reports on accidents involving self-driving test cars.


It is interesting that while the self driving vehicles are RARELY at fault. They are doing something a human driver is not doing that causes others to crash into them.

