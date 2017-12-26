Chevy's Self Driving Bolts Are Racking Up The Wrecks - Why Is It Never The Software's Fault?

The autonomous Bolts GMs self-driving start-up has running around San Francisco have been involved in 22 accidents during 2017– none of which were the software’s fault, legally that is.

Cruise Automation has been using a fleet of self-driving Chevrolet Bolts to log autonomous miles in an urban environment since GM purchased the company for more than $1 billion in 2016. When you’re trying to disrupt personal transportation as we know it and develop a new technology standard there are bound to be a few incidents.