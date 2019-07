Four Australian kids between the ages of 10 and 14 stole their family car and set off on a 600-mile road trip down the Australian coast. We repeat, four literal kids (a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys, and a 10-year-old girl) somehow knew how to drive a car (?) and went on a 600-mile road trip before officials found them parked along a highway in New South Wales, Australia.



Read Article