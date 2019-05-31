China Ready to Cut Off Rare Earth Minerals To EV Industry If Trade War Deepens

Beijing has readied a plan to restrict exports of rare earths to the U.

S. if needed, as both sides in the trade war dig in for a protracted dispute, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government has prepared the steps it will take to use its stranglehold on the critical minerals in a targeted way to hurt the U.S. economy, the people said. The measures would likely focus on heavy rare earths, a sub-group of the materials where the U.S. is particularly reliant on China. The plan can be implemented as soon as the government decides to go ahead, they said, without giving further details.



Truthy

The Art of the Fail. Bigly.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/31/2019 3:15:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

