China To Ban Fossil Fuel Vehicles - The Question Is How Soon?

The noose is tightening around the very thick neck of the internal combustion engine, and if this latest development gets the nod from the local authorities, it might just become the final blow dealt to a technology continuously developed over the past century.



Gas- and diesel-powered cars are under close scrutiny all over the world for their role in green house gas emissions and other polluting particles. Countries like France and the United Kingdom have already announced a ban on the sales of fuel-burning cars at some point in the future, the furthest away being 2040.


User Comments

MDarringer

The end is near. Doom and gloom.

HenryN

Deny all you want but ICE days are numbered. China is the last draw. GM and Ford continue to drag their feet and beg the US government to save them - they are currently fighting Chinese stricter emission regulations and losing. Time for the US to get serious with EV.

