China's GAC Delays US Entry Due To Trade Restrictions

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:48 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,098 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

is putting brakes on its plan to become the first manufacturer to start selling Chinese-branded cars in the U.S., citing the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

GAC Motor, as the company is known, had a goal to sell cars in America in early 2020 but is now postponing that target as tariffs threaten to make the importing of cars from China more expensive. The company cited “the escalation of China-U.S. trade frictions” and distribution “uncertainties” in a statement on Wednesday.



Read Article


China's GAC Delays US Entry Due To Trade Restrictions

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Bach24

No big deal, I'm sure they're full of lead of whatever the hell poison the Chinese are putting in their products these days.

Bach24 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 11:56:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

If GAC bought the American arm of FCA, then an exception would be made quickly.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:10:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]