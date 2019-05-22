China's GAC Delays US Entry Due To Trade Restrictions

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. is putting brakes on its plan to become the first manufacturer to start selling Chinese-branded cars in the U.S., citing the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies. GAC Motor, as the company is known, had a goal to sell cars in America in early 2020 but is now postponing that target as tariffs threaten to make the importing of cars from China more expensive. The company cited “the escalation of China-U.S. trade frictions” and distribution “uncertainties” in a statement on Wednesday.



