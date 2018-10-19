China's Kynk & Co. To Build 500HP Sedan To Compete Directly With Tesla

Lynk & Co, China’s answer to subscription-based car ownership, has announced it intends to build a road-going, 500bhp saloon car.

This is exciting news.

Lynk & Co has also announced that it intends to go racing in the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) next year, from which aforementioned road-going, 500bhp saloon car will take its base. This is also exciting news.

Currently, the company only offers a couple of SUV crossovers – the 01 and 02 – but it appears it wants to enter into shark-infested hot-saloon car waters with an upcoming ‘03’. And these waters are very hot. And full of sharks, like the BMW 3 Series, Alfa Giulia, Mercedes C-Class and so on…



