Chinese Automaker Geely Looked At FCA Before Investing $9 Billion In Daimler

After last week’s announcement of a $9 billion Daimler stock buy-up by China’s Geely Group, an old story is once again rearing its head.

Remember last year’s buzz surrounding a possible takeover of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles? The rumors CEO Sergio Marchionne subsequently refuted? Yes, that story.

A new report claims Geely did indeed give FCA the once-over, even engaging in preliminary talks. Obviously, this first date went nowhere, as Geely now owns nearly 10 percent of German auto giant Daimler, not the maker of Jeeps and Rams.

TheSteve

According to readily available stats, FCA scores at or near the bottom of automotive surveys, such as (most) defects per new vehicle, and other metrics. Aside from the iconic Jeep, FCA is just not something one aspires to. I guess that Geely saw that, too.

