Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. has acquired a stake worth about 7.3 billion euros ($9 billion) in Daimler AG to become the largest investor in the German automaker.

Daimler confirmed the holding in a regulatory filing, shortly after Bloomberg News first reported that Geely has been building up a stake of just under 10 percent through purchases in the stock market in recent weeks. The German company said it welcomes another major investor.