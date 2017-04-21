Chinese Automaker Trumpchi May Change Name Before Entering US Market To Avoid Confusing Liberals

Agent009 submitted on 4/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:18:18 PM

0 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When Chinese automaker GAC Motor was preparing to enter the United States market it foresaw challenges in product localization and regulation, but didn't see any issue with the name of its flagship brand, Trumpchi.



Executives at the firm and its parent Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) say they may now change the Trumpchi brand - which was meant to sound like its Chinese name Chuanqi, which is a play on the word "legendary" and means passing good fortune - after it drew some ridicule at the Detroit auto show in January.


Read Article


Chinese Automaker Trumpchi May Change Name Before Entering US Market To Avoid Confusing Liberals

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]