Chinese Set To Buy A 5% Stake In Daimler

Volvo owner Geely will buy 3-5% of Mercedes-Benz's parent company at a cost of £3.

52 billion, according to Chinese state media.

The acquisition would make Geely the third-biggest Daimler shareholder, overtaking the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which owns 3.1%. Currently, 70.7% of Daimler is owned by institutional investors, while 19.4% is owned by private investors. Kuwait holds a 6.8% stake.

Daimler previously rejected an offer by Geely to buy a stake at a reduced rate, but told the Chinese company that it could buy shares in the open market, according to Reuters.


User Comments

PUGPROUD

German pride be damned? Surprising to say the least...would have thought M-B, unions and/or German government would have found a way to keep Chinese from sticking their head under the tent. Just a thought.

