Chinese Soccer Moms Weep With Joy: Lexus Reveals First Ever Minivan

We interrupt your regular Tuesday to bring you the first-ever Lexus minivan live from the Auto Shanghai 2019.

Obviously based on the Alphard as we predicted based on those shadowy teasers, the new posh MPV comes with a giant spindle grille that will make the BMW 7 Series LCI’s kidneys seem small. Plenty of chrome accents at the front, side, and rear further accentuate this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Toyota, while the chrome-plated grille is a sight to behold, for better or for worse.



