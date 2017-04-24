Chinese Tesla Owner Demands $1 Million After Model X Doors Fail To Open In Fiery Crash

Tesla is currently investigating an accident that happened in February in Guangzhou where a Model X crashed on the highway and caught on fire. The owner of the vehicle and her boyfriend were sitting in the second-row seat and they claim that the Falcon Wing doors were not opening after the crash resulting in them being stuck in the backseat while the car was starting to catch on fire.



They managed to exit through the front door just as the vehicle went up in flames, but not without injuries and now they are asking Tesla for 8 million Chinese yuan (~$1 million) in compensation.



Tesla China issued a statement about the accident following the owner’s demand (translated from Chinese):





