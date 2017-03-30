Christian Von Koenigsegg's Regera Takes Inspiration From His Miata

Koenigsegg Automotive founder Christian von Koenigsegg is now taking his turn at designing his dream Regera, and the 1,479-horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) hypercar takes inspiration from one of the most accessible sports cars around – the Mazda MX-5 Miata.



On the outside, Koenigsegg’s Regera features blue-tinted carbon and gold leaf trim. The mix of colors plays on the shades in the Swedish flag.

His car also showcases the gold-leaf-finish on the wheels that are a new option for his customers. Employees apply the material by hand before covering it with clear coat.

