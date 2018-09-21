Chrysler Green Lights Portal Electric Minivan Concept For Production

If you were a fan of the Chrysler Portal concept that was unveiled early in 2017 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), then you may be in luck. Automotive News is reporting that FCA has given the green light to production of the all-electric mini-van. The publication suggests that it will replace the Chrysler 300 sedan in that brand’s lineup.



In concept form, the Portal was blessed with a massive 100 kWh battery which, at the time, was said to be good for 250 miles of range. We would not be surprised to see it achieve even better that, depending on its eventual size, weight, and aerodynamic profile. Unfortunately, we also would not be surprised if the eventual pack was downsized a bit in an effort to make the car more affordable, though our fingers are crossed in hopes it might at least maintain that 250-mile ability.



