Citroen's New Sedan May Lure Drivers Back From The Big SUVs They Are Currently Driving

Hurrah! Citroen’s new big saloon will be here shortly. And it’ll be a bold-looking, comfy-riding thing, in keeping with the DS, CX, XM and C6 that lie in its ancestry, and all without costing big money.

“It will remain coherent with its roots, its DNA,” says Citroen product chief, Xavier Peugeot.

“We are a mainstream player. We would like to be able to offer a wide product line-up, with small, medium-size and bigger cars.

“But we’ll remain coherent with our brand positioning, the capacity to be affordable and popular. You can offer a big car without 400bhp engines and all those sorts of things. We will be covering the segment of bigger cars but in line with the Citroen DNA.”