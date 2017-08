Porsche has settled a class action lawsuit out of court from a bunch of owners claiming they had to go and buy polarized sunglasses because the dashboard trim in their car was blinding in sunlight. Owners with the affected cars can get up to $175 in compensation. This is all hilariously insane.

I’m going to just skip over the point about people who can afford a Porsche suing over a value of $50 to $175.