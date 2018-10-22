Classic Case Of Over Regulation? New EU Emission Rules Decimate Auto Sales

he new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) emissions evaluation is taking a toll on European automakers while the companies adjust to the more stringent rules. In the latest tally of deliveries in the European Union, volume dropped a massive 23.5 percent year-over-year in Septemeber. Last year, registrations totaled 1,427,013 vehicles, versus 1,091,220 in the same month in 2018. If it's any consolation, total deliveries have still increased by 2.5 percent from January to September. The WLTP rules came into effect on September. The new regulations caused registrations to jump 31.2 percent in August due to people trying to get a new vehicle before the changes began.



