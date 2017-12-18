Collezione Automobili Lamborghini offers special edition accessories for new Urus super SUV

gaf42 submitted on 12/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:36:28 PM

0 user comments | Views : 190 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: lamborghini, urus

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Customers planning to purchase the Lamborghini Urus may want to further celebrate their ownership of the first super sports utility vehicle in the world by availing of co-branded personalized accessories exclusive only to the clients of the Italian sports car maker.



These special edition accessories were all created by Collezione Automobili Lamborghini in partnership with Italian luxury craft companies like shoemaker Enzo Bonafè, fashion house Hettabretz and luggage manufacturer Tecknomonster. Clients would love the fact that these accessories are customizable, which means these special edition collections can be tailor-fitted to their desires in accordance with the style criteria of the Lamborghini brand.

Read Article


Collezione Automobili Lamborghini offers special edition accessories for new Urus super SUV

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]