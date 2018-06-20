Colorado Decides It Wants To Be Like California - Moves Towards Stricter Emissions Standards

Today, in response to the EPA’s recent rollback of agreed-upon 2022-2025 fuel efficiency standards, Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado issued an executive order for his state to develop a Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) standard similar to California’s current standard. The executive order explicitly calls out California as a model, and notes the twelve other US states which have adopted similar programs.

Gov. Hickenlooper previously issued an executive order in 2017 for the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26% by 2025. Today’s order is one step towards that goal.

At the very least, this should improve availability of EV models in Colorado. Colorado has some of the best state incentives for EVs, but there are many models which are not available in the state because they are “compliance cars” which are primarily sold and marketed in states where automakers are required by law to sell them due to LEV/ZEV programs like the one Colorado has decided to implement today.