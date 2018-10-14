Coming Soon! Tesla-branded Tequila. No, Seriously...

Elon Musk appears to be putting his own unique spin on the term 'drinking and driving' by developing a Tesla-brand tequila.

What was first mentioned in an April Fools joke by the eccentric CEO appears to be coming to fruition as Tesla filed a trademark application for its 'Teslaquila' earlier this week, identifying the product as a 'distilled agave liquor'.

Musk retweeted a CNBC link detailing the trademark filing on Friday, writing: 'Teslaquila coming soon.'

In a tweet that followed he showed a 'visual approximation' of the product, a bottle filled with light amber alcohol that's been stamped with a red label bearing the Tesla logo...



