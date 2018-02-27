Congress Sides With Pedestrian And Cyclist Safety And Decrees That EV Vehicles Must Have Noise Makers

The U.

S. Department of Transportation on Monday finalized rules that will require “quiet cars” like electric vehicles and hybrids to emit alert sounds to warn pedestrians of their approach, extending to 2020 the deadline for full compliance.

The long-delayed rules, which were first demanded by Congress in 2010, will require automakers like Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Co and General Motors Co to add sounds to vehicles when they are moving at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour (30 km per hour) to help prevent injuries among pedestrians, cyclists and the blind.

TomM

Gee - how about a set of Sleigh Bells - would be a nice touch!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:35:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

Why not employ "ActivSound", like BMW in the i8, but rather than just piping it into the car, play it externally, too? Give it a nice, growly V8 sound ;-)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:09:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Congress should also make these cars belch out some thick black smoke, just to satisfy the sensitive anti-environmentalist community.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:57:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

