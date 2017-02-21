Connecticut Dealers Push To Ban Tesla Stores Because Educated Buyers Are Purchasing Them Online

Agent009 submitted on 2/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:43 AM

0 user comments | Views : 496 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

After a recent victory in Indiana, Tesla is making a push to allow its direct-sale business model in Connecticut and bypass the third-party car dealer model.

As the company makes its case and backs a new bill introduced by the Transportation Committee this week, the state dealership association launched its own effort to block the bill, which they managed to do 3 years in a row now.

Tesla has tried in the past to push for new legislations that would enable them to sell cars directly to customers in Connecticut, but the local dealerships appear to have a strong influence in the state.
 

 



Read Article


Connecticut Dealers Push To Ban Tesla Stores Because Educated Buyers Are Purchasing Them Online

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]