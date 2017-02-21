Connecticut Dealers Push To Ban Tesla Stores Because Educated Buyers Are Purchasing Them Online

After a recent victory in Indiana, Tesla is making a push to allow its direct-sale business model in Connecticut and bypass the third-party car dealer model.

As the company makes its case and backs a new bill introduced by the Transportation Committee this week, the state dealership association launched its own effort to block the bill, which they managed to do 3 years in a row now.



Tesla has tried in the past to push for new legislations that would enable them to sell cars directly to customers in Connecticut, but the local dealerships appear to have a strong influence in the state.

