Conspiracy Theory: Is This REALLY The Mid-Engine Corvette - Or A New Cadillac Flagship?

Until recently, the sports car's moniker was thought to be Zora, in the memory of Corvette and racing lover Zora Arkus-Duntov, who helped introduce the small-block V8 engine to the Corvette back in 1955.

The latest rumors were talking about not one, but two new Corvettes to arrive in 2018. The C8 would be a true replacement for the current C7 generation and a mid-engine version to take on the Ferrari 488 GTBs and McLaren 720S' of the world, possibly named Zora.

As it happens, there is an even crazier rumor nowadays, and it not only involves Chevrolet but Cadillac as well. According to some GM insiders, Cadillac is also working on a mid-engine flagship, and its launch may take place as early as 2018, just when the mid-engine Corvette was supposed to emerge officially.

