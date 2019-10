Why print an owner’s manual if nobody reads it, right? You prevent killing some trees for the unnecessary extra paper. In digital times, you can have digital owner’s manuals, like the one for the Model 3. It even receives digital updates, such as the last one this car had, back in May. Now, Tesla advises owners to take measures to prevent rust. Joni Savolainen started to complain about paint and rust issues with his car in April.









