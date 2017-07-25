Consumer Group Falls On Side Of High Economy Standards Shows Own Report Claiming Why

The Consumer Federation of America on Monday, countering automakers' efforts for relaxed 2025 model year fuel economy standards, released data it says show that the value of fuel savings from higher mpg outweighs the added cost of vehicles with fuel-saving technology. The public interest group also said 79 percent of Americans strongly support 2012 rules negotiated by the Obama administration and automakers aimed at doubling fleetwide fuel efficiency by the 2025 model year to 54.5 mpg.



