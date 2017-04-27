Consumer Reports Downgrades Tesla Over Delayed Software Updates

Tesla Model S and Model X owners with self-driving hardware have been waiting patiently for the company to bring their vehicles to feature parity with first generation Autopilot cars. Originally promised by the end of 2016, the process is still on going and many customers have grown impatient with the delay.



One of those customers is Consumer Reports, which purchases cars for its test fleet instead of accepting loaners from manufacturers in order to maintain a degree of impartiality in its findings. CR lowered its rating of the Tesla Model S and Model X by two points today because the long promised software upgrade that would enable automatic emergency braking has failed to materialize. The two-car downgrade means the Model S is no longer the top ranked ultra luxury sedan and puts the Model X near the bottom of the rankings for midsize luxury SUVs.





Read Article