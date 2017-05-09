Consumer Reports Says Tesla Does It Right When It Comes To Infotainment Systems

Helping the environment is a major incentive for purchasing a Tesla, but a recent Consumer Reports article on top infotainment systems validates that buyers are drawn to the vehicle’s entertainment technology.

The consumer review agency rated vehicles on in-dash navigation, audio streaming, bluetooth phone calling, and voice commands, and Tesla’s Model S and Model X topped three categories, coming in second in a fourth. This marks Tesla as having an excellent infotaintment system, as 83 percent of drivers said they were very satisfied with their experience.

Consumer Reports included 82,000 vehicles in the latest survey, spanning models from 2013 to 2016. Apparently, only 44 percent of the infotainment systems were rated satisfying by the consumers who use them.