Consumer Reports Testing Ranks GM Cadillac's Super Cruise Semi-Autonomous Driving Above Tesla's Autopilot

Semi-autonomous features are increasingly prevalent in cars these days but also, as many have argued (including myself) possibly very dangerous.

Today, Consumer Reports published their rankings of four of the most widely known semiautonomous systems, finding that Cadillac’s Super Cruise was the best and Volvo’s, well, not.

CR’s rankings take into account safety above all else, and, in particular, how well each system keeps drivers engaged, since Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous systems can give drivers a false sense of security.



User Comments

Aspy11

Even a Corolla is ranked above Tesla.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2018 11:44:17 AM   

