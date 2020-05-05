Coronavirus May Have Claimed BMW's Next Gen Sports Car

A decade ago, the then-new BMW i brand of hybrid and electric vehicles was destined to be the future of the company.

But today, the brand is only known for a recent string of cancelled plans, and covid-19 reportedly just cancelled more.

German publication Manager Magazin reports, via an unnamed insider, that BMW has cancelled plans for a next-generation sequel to the current i8 coupe and roadster sports cars, which reportedly would have been based on the striking Vision M Next Concept revealed last summer.

