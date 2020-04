The 2020 Formula One season has already been blown wide open by the coronavirus pandemic. A full 9 grands prix have been cancelled or postponed at this point, and things don’t look promising for at least some of the remaining 13 races. Each of those races which have gone un-run are costly for teams, the series, and drivers. Commercial rights money is drying up, sponsors are not willing to pay for cars which stay hidden away in the factory. Some teams are getting desperate.



