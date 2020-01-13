Corvette, Gladiator, And Telluride Sweep 2020 North American Car And Truck Of The Year Awards

Agent009 submitted on 1/13/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:01 AM

0 user comments | Views : 200 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette won the 2020 North American Car of the Year while the Jeep Gladiator took the truck win, and the Kia Telluride was named top utility vehicle of the year.

This year's winners were selected by a jury of 50 American and Canadian automotive journalists — including Automotive News engineering reporter Richard Truett — from a group of three finalists in each category. A vehicle must have been redesigned or significantly changed during 2019 to be eligible for the award.



Read Article


Corvette, Gladiator, And Telluride Sweep 2020 North American Car And Truck Of The Year Awards

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]