Corvette, Gladiator, And Telluride Sweep 2020 North American Car And Truck Of The Year Awards

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette won the 2020 North American Car of the Year while the Jeep Gladiator took the truck win, and the Kia Telluride was named top utility vehicle of the year. This year's winners were selected by a jury of 50 American and Canadian automotive journalists — including Automotive News engineering reporter Richard Truett — from a group of three finalists in each category. A vehicle must have been redesigned or significantly changed during 2019 to be eligible for the award.



Read Article