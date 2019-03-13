Corvette Prototypes Are So Powerful They Are Bending The Frames Of Test Vehicles

Not long ago we learned that General Motors decided to delay the launch of its next-generation Chevrolet Corvette by at least six months.
Many, us included, speculated a reveal would happen last January at Detroit. It obviously didn’t, and we soon found out C8 prototypes were experiencing electrical problems that forced the delay. Turns out there were more issues, one of them being quite serious.

Hagerty learned these details through well-placed but unnamed sources within the automaker and yes, electrical issues were indeed happening. The C8’s new electrical architecture, which includes more than 100 computer modules, was making engineers earn their paychecks due to several bugs. It’s an extremely complex system that required additional time to refine.



